Neighbor recalls moments before mother, two kids murdered by husband

ST. LOUIS COUNTY ( KTVI ) -We are learning more about a mother and two children whose lives were senselessly taken in their home Friday.

St. Louis County Police say Bob McCulley III is responsible for killing a mother and her two children then taking his own life. The victims are 34-year-old Roseann McCulley, her son Kayden Johnson, and daughter Kaylee Brooks.

There is heartbreak at Keeven Elementary where 6-year-old Kaylee went to school. Her brother Kayden, 13, was also a student in the Hazelwood School District.

The victims neighbor says prior to the deadly shooting, the couple had a violent relationship.

“It’s a tragedy, Rosie was a beautiful, beautiful soul, both those kids beautiful, and she did not deserve this one bit,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Court documents say McCulley III broke into Roseann’s home with the purpose of killing her. He confined her and the children against their will.

After several hours, the court documents state he killed them.

The neighbor recalls what she witnessed during the incident.

Related Content Man charged with killing mother and children found dead in St. Louis

“When I woke up I heard screaming and yelling and loud banging. Rosie’s lights flickered three times I called her phone twice and she did not answer. I knew something was wrong. I called 911. They came and looked around, they did not see anything first. They went to the back and came back running to the front and with guns drawn saying, “It’s the police”. They kicked the door open and her body was laying right there at the front door. By the time I heard everything and they got here, it was too late it was too late for her and the kids.”

Bob McCulley III is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of kidnapping, 1 count of burglary, and 7 counts of armed criminal action.

Police now say a woman is charged with helping mislead the police during the search for McCulley. Michelle Clayton, McCulley’s mother, is charged with hindering prosecution.

McCulley is also accused of abducting his biological child from the home. She was later found safe at a relative’s home. Her kidnapping prompted an Amber Alert which was later canceled.

St. Louis County Police say before the killings, they were called for a suspicious person in the area near the victim’s home but couldn’t find anything.

Police say three hours later, there were shots fired in the area. They found a broken window and three victims dead in their home on the 4800 block of Lockwig Trail.

Detectives quickly determined McCulley was a suspect. Police say investigators worked throughout the night and even had help from St. Louis City.

His vehicle was found by police at around 8:00 am after a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Clinton in St. Louis.

Police say Clayton, the other person charged in connection with the crime, lived on that street.

Police say McCulley III shot himself and his body was found nearby.