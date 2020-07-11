Neighborhood pastor gives hope to community as local child dies from stray bullet

ST. LOUIS – A pastor in the neighborhood where a 4-year-old boy was shot by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July and then died from his injuries days later is determined to make things better in his community.

Pastor Dion Randolph and the All Saints Southern Baptist Church are praying for the boy’s family.

“We want them to know our heart goes out to them and if there’s anything we can do for them, please don’t hesitate to call upon us,” Randolph said.

The child was shot on the same block as the church, near Page Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue.

Randolph lost his son to violence. Dion Randolph Junior was shot and killed ten years ago.

“There are no jobs here in this area for one thing so if there’s no jobs, then you have crime,” Randolph said.

That’s where Pastor Randolph believes his church comes in. Members have gone door-to-door delivering food and made neighborhood donations in an effort to provide hope and an alternative to violence.

The pastor encourages anyone looking for help in turning their lives around to find an alternative. He said the ways of the church are safer than the ways of the street.

“When there is violence there is most of the time retaliation of violence, but that doesn’t solve anything,” Randolph said.

Randolph said an arrest was made in the murder of his son. He said that helped give him peace. No word of any arrests in the shooting death of the child killed.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers.