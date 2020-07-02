Neighbors condemn actions of two attorneys who pointed firearms at protesters

ST. LOUIS – Some neighbors of the two attorneys who were seen in pictures pointing firearms at protesters in St. Louis’ Central West End last weekend have condemned those actions.

This comes one day after mark mc McCloskey appeared on national television defending he and his wife Patricia’s actions.

The couple said they felt threatened when hundreds of protestors marched down their private street on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

A letter signed by more than two dozen neighbors said in part, “we seek positive action and constructive dialogue that builds and maintains a civil and good society.”