BLACK JACK, Mo. – A neighbor helps a woman escape a smoky fire at her home Thursday morning.

The fire started around 12:15 a.m on Trailbend Drive in Blackjack.

The woman was living inside the home by herself and that a man living banged on the woman’s door after smelling smoke and told her that her house was on fire.

His efforts allowed her to escape, unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.