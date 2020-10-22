Neighbors in Eureka create spooky environment for the public to visit

EUREKA, Mo. – An entire neighborhood in Eureka, Missouri has gotten into the Halloween spirit.

What began as one house along Forest Run Drive getting into the Halloween spirit turned into a whole neighborhood event.

Since everyone was inside earlier this year the neighbors are trying to lighten the mood and make it a little spooky and a little silly every night.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. they turn the holiday-themed lights on and allow spectators to drive through.

They ask all visitors to not block driveways and be respectful of neighbors. But it’s free and gives you something to look at during this most unusual October.

Visitors can even listen to the lights and spooky sounds of the season by tuning their radio to 92.9 FM.