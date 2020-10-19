Neil Patrick Harris hosts Halloween-themed virtual camps for kids and families

ST. LOUIS – Neil Patrick Harris is continuing his virtual camp series into Halloween and he’s inviting all kids and families.

Camp by Walmart is similar to the pick your own adventure books of the past. Harris pops up on the screen and gives kids and families options of what to pick next. The video doesn’t continue until the user has clicked an option.

Just like choosing a traditional camp, users have a lot of different camp experiences to choose from.

Currently, it’s Spooky Season so there are many Halloween-themed camps families can attend. Campers can go to a “Monster Party” or follow along and make their own “Fright Lights.”