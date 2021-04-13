Nelly to appear on Crown Candy Kitchen’s episode of ‘Restaurant Recovery’ on Discovery+

ST. LOUIS – Crown Candy Kitchen will be featured on Discovery+‘s new series “Restaurant Recovery” and a St. Louis native will appear in the episode as well.

The show follows the CEO of Raising Cane’s Todd Graves as he visits restaurants across the country. In Crown Candy Kitchen’s episode, Nelly visits too.

Graves works “directly with local owners that are struggling to hang on, by providing creative ideas and hands-on renovations to bring the restaurants back to glory,” according to a Discovery+ press release.

“A 107-year-old candy shop and diner in St. Louis struggling to keep the lights on, as Todd recruits rapper Nelly to help boost sales,” Discovery+ said of the episode.

The episode titled “Nelly to the Rescue” will air on April 22.

It is obvious that Crown Candy Kitchen and Nelly enjoy supporting each other. Nelly took a selfie with the owners during a visit there in summer 2020. Crown Candy Kitchen then posted it on their Facebook Page with kind words of support for the rapper while he was on the finale of Dancing with the Stars.

On September 23, 2020, Crown Candy Kitchen posted on Facebook letting customers know that they were struggling.

“Sadly this is our reality right now. We can’t remember the last time we had a good line for lunch. These are definitely trying times and we are reaching out for your support. Come down and see us for lunch! We have dine in or carry out. Also stay tuned for our online candy store – it’s going to be opening back up soon,” the post said.

The post got over a million views and St. Louisans showed their love for the lunch spot immediately.

In the three days after the post owner Andy Karandzieff estimated he served more than 3,000 people.