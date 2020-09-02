Nelly, Carole Baskin and more celebs joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 12: Nelly performs onstage in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 12, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Local rapper, Nelly is joining the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.” He will be joined by cool cat Carole Baskin from the Netflix show, “Tiger King” among others. The new crop of celebrity dancers includes TV and film actress Anne Heche, former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.

The new season premieres on ABC on Sept. 14.

On the Netflix series “Tiger King”, Baskin, who owns a big cat refuge, sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s for-profit breeding of big cats. His nickname is “Joe Exotic” and her signature line is “cool cats and kittens.”

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed. In June, a federal judge awarded Baskin ownership of the private Oklahoma zoo run by Maldonado-Passage.

Others slated to appear on the dancing show are cheer team coach Monica Aldama, “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe, NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, TV host Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, TV host Nev Schulman, real estate agent Chrishell Stause and Olympian Johnny Weir.

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the new season after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.