Nelly celebrates 20th anniversary of Country Grammar with a limited-edition Budweiser

ST. LOUIS – Native St. Louis rapper, Nelly, and iconic St. Louis brewery, Budweiser, are teaming up to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s debut album, Country Grammar.

The collaboration will release the limited-edition Nelly tall Boy 25oz cans on Tuesday, October 20 and they will only be available in St. Louis.

Nelly has always made reference to his St. Louis pride in his lyrics. Budweiser used excerpts from his songs “S.T.L.” and “Country Grammar” to decorate the limited-edition can.

