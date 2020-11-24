Nelly claims third place in Dancing with the Stars finale

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis rapper Nelly came in third in the Dancing with the Stars finale Monday night.
Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach performed their week five samba to earn them a 27 out of 30. They then performed a freestyle routine to a “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion and “Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.
The pairs two numbers proved to not be enough to win the trophy. Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro partner Artem Chigvintsev came in first, followed by Catfish star and creator Nev Schulman and his pro partner Jenna Johnson.
