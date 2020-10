LOS ANGELES, Ca. – St. Louis celebrity Nelly and pro dance partner Daniella Karagach impressed the judges and a national audience this week on Dancing with the Stars. It was ’80s night and “Rhythm of the Night” played as he wore acid-washed jeans as they danced the samba.

Nelly appeared relaxed and they put on a pleasing performance. The judges cleared Nelly and Karagach to go on to the next round. Jesse Metcalfe and Sharna Burgess were eliminated.