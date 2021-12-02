Nelly gives 12-year-old girl his jacket at Kentucky concert

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 19: Nelly performs on the set of his new single music video shoot with Breland and Blanco Brown on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

CORBIN, Ky. – As Nelly was leaving his concert in Corbin, Kentucky on November 27, he met a young fan and gave her his jacket.

The exchange was captured on TikTok.

Tiffany Harris and her 12-year-old daughter Caitlyn had just attended Nelly’s concert and while they were in their car waiting to leave the venue, they saw Nelly’s tour bus surrounded by security guards. Then they saw Nelly.

Caitlyn went right up to Nelly to meet him. In that moment, Nelly was most worried about Caitlyn standing in the cold. He then draped his black bandana-patterned jacket over her shoulders.

“And don’t you come out there no more without that jacket,” Nelly said. “Merry Christmas!”

The TikTok video has been viewed over 7.2 million times.