Nelly heads to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ finale with a perfect semi-final routine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

St. Louis rapper Nelly received three perfect ten scores and a standing ovation on the semi-finals of “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night.

Nelly and his pro partner Daniella Karagach performed the jive to the Brian Seltzer Orchestra’s “Jump Jive an’ Wail.”

“Where did that come from? It was almost miraculous,” judge Bruno Tonioli said.

The finals are at 7 p.m. November 23 on ABC.

Latest headlines:

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News