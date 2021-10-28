Nelly launches new clothing line with Arch Apparel to rep the Lou with pride

Nelly performs on the set of his new single music video shoot with Breland and Blanco Brown on July 19, 2021, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS — Nelly is launching a new clothing line with a St. Louis-based streetwear company to represent his hometown with pride.

The hip-hop star and St. Louis native teamed up with Arch Apparel to create shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, and hats that don his popular lyrics — from “Hot in Herre” to “I’m from the Lou and I’m Proud.”

All of the clothing items, which range in price from $28 to $60, are available for presale. Fans who want to rock the pieces to the concert can order online and opt to pick them up in Arch Apparel’s store in Ballpark Village the night of the show.

For more information, visit https://archapparel.com/