Nelly nails backflip during Dancing with the Stars debut

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A national audience is getting to know another side of Nelly. The local rapper with chart-topping hits is now on Dancing with the Stars. He performed to a salsa version of his own song “Ride With Me” with pro dancer Daniella Karagach Tuesday night on ABC.

The dance started on a motorcycle before moving to the main stage. Nelly’s moves were respectable and he topped it off with a backflip. The team’s scores were a bit lower than expected, ranking 12 out of 15. This drew some boos from the crowd. But, Nelly appears to be having a blast. Check out this clip.