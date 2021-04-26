Nelly shares a clip of Crown Candy Kitchen’s ‘Restaurant Recovery’ episode

ST. LOUIS – Nelly appeared on Crown Candy Kitchen’s episode of “Restaurant Recovery” on Discovery+ Thursday and he was happy to be a part of it.

The rapper from St. Louis promoted the episode on his Facebook page Saturday with a message to fans to stream the episode and a minute clip.

The clip shows Nelly walking into the restaurant and surprising the owners.

“I was so happy that Nelly wanted to come out and help Crown Candy Kitchen, and he loves St. Louis so he sees the importance of keeping these legacy restaurants like Crown Candy Kitchen going,” Host of the show, Raising Cane’s CEO Todd Graves.

When Nelly got to the restaurant, he was eager to try some of the treats Crown Candy Kitchen is known for. He was also eager to help them get some customers.

On September 23, 2020, Crown Candy Kitchen posted on Facebook letting customers know that they were struggling.

“Sadly this is our reality right now. We can’t remember the last time we had a good line for lunch. These are definitely trying times and we are reaching out for your support. Come down and see us for lunch! We have dine in or carry out. Also stay tuned for our online candy store – it’s going to be opening back up soon,” the post said.

The post got over a million views and St. Louisans showed their love for the lunch spot immediately.

In the three days after the post owner Andy Karandzieff estimated he served more than 3,000 people.