Nelly says he loves The Masked Singer; why he isn’t doing it

DANCING WITH THE STARS – “’80s Night” – The ballroom is rad and tubular for “’80s Night” when 12 celebrity and pro-dancer couples compete for the fifth week live for the 2020 season, MONDAY, OCT. 12 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Eric McCandless/ABC)DANIELLA KARAGACH, NELLY

ST. LOUIS- Nelly is a contestant on this season of Dancing with the Stars (DWTS). Recently, the St. Louis native told Billboard.com that when it comes to reality shows he wants a challenge.

In the article, Nelly says he was invited on a few singing shows but says he wasn’t interested because he does that for a living.

The singer says he does love The Masked Singer but doesn’t think it’s for him because he would get too upset if he lost to somebody who wasn’t a professional.

He admitted to Billboard.com that he can’t dance at all and took on the role with DWTS because it was a challenge. He also said he was home during the pandemic and not doing anything.

However, he has. been busy making music. His new song “Lil Bit” drops Oct. 23.