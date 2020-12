MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MISSOURI – JULY 12: Nelly performs onstage in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of Country Grammar at Live Nations first ever U.S. drive-in concert series Live From The Drive-In at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis on July 12, 2020 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis’ own Nelly announced Thursday he will be performing on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve television event.

The hip-hop icon is inviting his fans to ring in the new year with him during the annual New Year’s Eve special.

Tune in to ABC on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. cst to watch the performance.