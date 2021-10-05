Nelly’s Wildwood mansion has finally sold

ST. LOUIS– Nelly is now the former owner of a Wildwood mansion. The home now has a new owner and quite a bit of work on their hands. The listing on Hidden Valley Drive is now listed as ‘just sold’ instead of pending.

The house was listed for $599,00 but the real estate agent, Keller Williams Realty STL, said the house sold within days of going on the market in February and it received 52 offers.

It’s unclear what is the negotiated price but the new owner will likely have to spend thousands of dollars before anyone can live in the home. Nelly’s publicist says the house sold for over the asking price.

The exact closing date is unclear but the agent told FOX2 in May that it did take longer to close because it was a short sale.

Nelly, originally from St. Louis, apparently planned to buy the place and then flip it with a “contractor friend,” TMZ noted. Those plans do not appear to have worked out.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was burglarized in 2009. It’s uncertain what exactly was stolen. Here is home surveillance of the break-in. You can also find a photo gallery of the surveillance and police on the scene.