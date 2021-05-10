Nelly’s Wildwood mansion to have new owner soon

WILDWOOD, Mo.– Nelly’s abandoned Wildwood mansion should have some a new owner soon. The nearly 11,000 sq foot home on Hidden Valley Drive is now listed as pending on realtor.com.

Keller Williams Realty STL says the closing date is expected to happen in the next few weeks. The real estate company said the house sold within days of going on the market in February but took longer to close because it was a short sale.

Bankrate.com says a short sale is when the lender agrees to accept a mortgage payoff amount less than what is owed in order to facilitate a sale of the property by a financially distressed owner.

The home was listed for $599,000 and was called an “amazing investment opportunity.” Nelly bought the house in 2002 and it was listed for $2.5 million at the time. It’s unclear what is the negotiated price but the new owner will likely have to spend thousands of dollars before anyone can live in the home.

The listing pictures show things are in disrepair. There are floors that need to be put down, plumbing is needed in a bathroom, and the pool needs to be fixed up.

Nelly, originally from St. Louis, apparently planned to buy the place and then flip it with a “contractor friend,” TMZ noted. Those plans do not appear to have worked out.

The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was burglarized in 2009. It’s uncertain what exactly was stolen. Here is home surveillance of the break-in. You can also find a photo gallery of the surveillance and police on the scene.

The home was built in 1998 and is about 30 minutes outside of Downtown St. Louis. It is close to the Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Eureka.

You can see the entire listing along with the photos of the home on realtor.com