Nestle changing names of two types of candy

ST. LOUIS – Nestlé is the latest company rebranding names and product logos. Two types of candy are being changed because the names feature offensive racial overtones.

The products, Chicos and Red Skins, are made by the Nestlé brand Allen’s, sold in Australia.

Redskin is a slur used to describe Native peoples. Chico can be a stereotypical term for Latinos.

Critics have complained about the branding for years. Nestlé says the controversial names are quote “out of step” with the company’s values.

Product names have not been finalized.