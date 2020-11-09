Netflix has started dropping new Christmas movies this year

ST. LOUIS – Christmas is only 45 days away and Netflix is helping its subscribers get into the holiday spirit.

The streaming service is dropping nearly a dozen original Christmas movies this season.



Operation Christmas Drop premiered over the weekend. It’s a romantic story starring Alexander Ludwig and Kat Graham.

The streaming platform is also releasing Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” on Friday. The film is a musical, starring Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key.

Next week, Christmas fans can watch The Princess Switch: Switch Again starring Vanessa Hudgens. Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square drops the following weekend and Kurt Russel and Goldie Hawn will star in The Christmas Chronicles Part Two on Thanksgiving eve.