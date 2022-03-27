ST. LOUIS – A new $3.2 million dollar early childhood education center is opening Sunday in St. Louis. A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned later in the day.

The Good Shepherd Preschool & Infant-Toddler Center is designed to host 100 children. It’s funded by IFF, a community development financial institution.

The 7,031 square foot state-of-the-art facility will include a robust natural playground with outdoor classrooms, an indoor teaching kitchen, and a lactation room to support mothers who are breastfeeding.

This center is projected to host 104 kids, a 300% increase from the previous location.

The new center is nationally accredited through NAEYC, and has partnered with the Urban League Head Start and Youth in Need Early Head Start.

It will host a private room dedicated to occupational therapy, language therapy, speech therapy and behavioral therapy.

The grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony will also celebrate the 13th anniversary of Good Shepherd.