ST. LOUIS — A new cannabis strain is inspired by the St. Louis area. It is called 314, named after the city’s area code. CODES, a new cannabis brand in Missouri, has launched five other area code inspired cannabis strains, St. Louis is the newest.

Ray Boyer, founding member of CODES said that the company brings together a group of cannabis business owners and innovators in Missouri with the goal of giving Missourians the best cannabis possible, “We look forward to offering an array of products that celebrate Missouri’s unique culture.”

To mark the launch, CODES donated to St. Louis-based charity The Housing Partnership. The strains will be available at dispensaries, including Organic Remedies, Coco, and Good Day Farm, which are all Missouri based. Learn more at www.codesbrand.com.