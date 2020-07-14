Breaking News
New Alton baseball team launches contest to find name

ALTON, Ill. – Alton scored a new Prospect League team but it still needs a name. The owner decided to create a “Name the Team” competition to get the community excited.

The contest begins July 14 and runs through July 24. Five finalists will be chose and then fans can vote on those. The name will be unveiled August 14th.

The winner will get official Alton Baseball merchandise and two season tickets for the 2021 season. Three runners-up will also get a variety of baseball merchandise.

You can submit your entry www.AltonBaseball.com. If the same name is submitted more than once, the first entry will be deemed the submitter.

The team will begin their first season in May of 2021. The Prospect League is a summer collegiate league made up of college baseball players looking to further their careers. The O’Fallon Hoots are also part of the League.

