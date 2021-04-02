New app allows Missouri retailers to verify IDs

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– The new “Show-Me ID” app will help Missouri retailers verify the authenticity of IDs with a mobile phone or tablet. The division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is partnering with MoDOT for the app.

“Underage drinking is a danger to Missouri’s young people and others on the road, and the new Show-Me ID app makes it easier than ever for all those who sell alcohol to verify the authenticity of any state-issued identification to aid in the prevention of alcohol being sold to minors,” said Dottie Taylor, the state supervisor for the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control.

Taylor says this does not replace physical checking of an ID and comparison to the person providing it, but it is another tool to aid retail employees.

“Show-Me ID” automatically signals the user when a scanned ID is fraudulent. The app includes a calendar feature to alert whether the bearer of a legitimate ID is of legal age to purchase alcohol or tobacco products.

The app does not store the information from IDs it has scanned.