New beer helping to save St. Louis businesses during coronavirus crisis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The Gateway Resilience Fund is helping employees and owners of local independent bars, restaurants, and shops. Most of the businesses are temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. So far 183 St. Louisans have received grants from the fund totaling $131,276.

Schlafly Beer was set to host the 21st annual Stout and Oyster Festival this weekend. But, the event was canceled. They make a special oyster stout every year for the festival. The majority of proceeds from the sale of this year’s Oyster Stout four-packs are now going to the Gateway Resilience Fund.

The St. Louis Brewery is also releasing a new beer called Side Work in April. All proceeds from the beer with go to the Gateway Resilience Fund. The new brew will be available in 16-ounce can four-packs at both Schlafly brewpubs for $8.99. To order Side Work call either Schlafly location for curbside pickup at 314-241-2337.

Do you need to apply for aid from the Gateway Resilience Fund? See if you are eligible for help here. You can also donate here.