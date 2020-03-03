New beer honoring ‘Stan the Man’ available for Cards 2020 season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new beer honoring Cardinals baseball great Stan Musial is being released by Urban Chestnut Brewing for the team's 2020 season. The brewery says that "#6 Classic American Lager" is made from a recipe that predates Prohibition and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Stan The Man.

The #6 Classic American Lager will be available at Busch Stadium and nearby bars and restaurants. You can also find it in 16-oz 4-packs at area grocery stores and retailers starting March 16, 2020.

Urban Chestnut says that they worked with Musial's family on the beer's name and style.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News