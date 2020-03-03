New beer honoring ‘Stan the Man’ available for Cards 2020 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A new beer honoring Cardinals baseball great Stan Musial is being released by Urban Chestnut Brewing for the team's 2020 season. The brewery says that "#6 Classic American Lager" is made from a recipe that predates Prohibition and celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Stan The Man.

The #6 Classic American Lager will be available at Busch Stadium and nearby bars and restaurants. You can also find it in 16-oz 4-packs at area grocery stores and retailers starting March 16, 2020.

Urban Chestnut says that they worked with Musial's family on the beer's name and style.