New Blippi? Actor replaced in latest YouTube video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Blippi is one of YouTube’s biggest stars with over 12 million subscribers. Kids may have noticed something different over the weekend. The actor playing the role of Blippi was different.

A post to the brand’s Facebook page Friday teased the change:

“Due to popular demand we are bringing more Blippi from The Live Show to you all! Don’t miss the launch of ‘Learn with Blippi’ tomorrow on Blippi’s YouTube channel. Who’s ready!?”

It is not clear if this is a permanent change or temporary. But, the actor that originally portrayed Blippi, Stevin John, is still visible in all branding online.

A commenter on Blippi’s Facebook page appears to have an answer for the change:

“He’s not the new Blippi. He just fills in for him sometimes, usually for live performances. I don’t get why everyone is freaking out accusing him of being a sellout. He’s still making videos. Relax! “

That makes a lot of sense because another actor will fill in for Blippi during live performances. Most parents expect to see Stevin John at every show.

This is a statement posted to Blippi the Musical’s website:

“Stevin John is the creator of Blippi and acts as the writer and creative force behind the Blippi character. Now that Blippi has evolved as a character he is excited that a dynamic stage performer has been cast as Blippi to entertain and thrill audiences across all of the tour markets.”

It is not clear if John will be in more Blippi videos. A new post has not been shared since Saturday. We shall see if he will be in more clips. The account posts several videos per week.

John started posting as Blippi in 2014. Since then there have been over 9.5 billion views of his videos on YouTube. This has turned his character into a household name and there is now Blippi merchandise available at many stores.

In June 2020 Moonbug Entertainment bought Blippi. They added Blippi to a portfolio of kids YouTube brands that include Little Baby Bum and Cocomellon. Together they have $235 million subscribers. The acquisitions were funded by $120 million from a group of investors.