New campaign to put faces of local missing children on screens at gas pumps

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) announced a partnership with San Francisco-based advertising agency MUH-TAY-ZIK / HOF-FER and the gas station video giant, GSTV, to feature missing children on gas pump video screens in markets across the U.S.

This is all part of the “Runaway Train” music video campaign that launched last year, remaking the 1993 hit song and featuring missing children based on the viewer’s location.

The campaign will run throughout the entire month of July.

“NCMEC wants to remind and empower the public to be on the lookout this summer for missing children in their area. We know that all it takes is one person to pay attention, do the right thing and help bring a missing child home. For the families that NCMEC works with, this is an opportunity to generate new attention for their missing loved ones and garner new leads in their case.”

If you have information about a missing or exploited children contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST or on social media @missingkids.