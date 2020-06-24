Breaking News
New cannabis program from Saint Louis University to help fill jobs in growing industry

Marijuana is displayed at MedMen on the first day of recreational sales, on January 2, 2018, in West Hollywood, California.

Full credit: Christina House/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thousands of jobs are being created in the growing legal cannabis industry. Many states, including Missouri, have recently legalized the drug for medical or recreational purposes. The industry is expected to be worth $150 billion by 2025. Now, Saint Louis University’s School for Professional Studies is offering an online degree and certificate programs to help fill the need for workers.

The certificate program is the first of its kind in the St. Louis region. Saint Louis University says it will be taught by industry professionals and SLU faculty. It will address engineering in manufacturing, pharmacological principles of cannabis, legal issues, and impacts on society.

Learn more here. https://slu.edu/online/programs/cannabis-science-operations-cert.php

