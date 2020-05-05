New cases give latest insight into impact of COVID-19 in St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS – There are at least eight more St. Louis area deaths from COVID-19 and statewide Missouri saw the largest one day increase in new cases with 368 reported. But for the third day in a row, St. Louis County reports no new deaths and a dozen counties we track have no new cases.

Missouri now has more than 8,700 confirmed cases with at least 385 deaths. Illinois is approaching 64,000 cases and has more than 2,600 deaths. Missouri and Illinois combined for more than 2,700 additional cases Monday.

1,328 people who had COVID-19 in St. Louis County have now been released from isolation. 647 others from our additional counties have also either recovered or been released from isolation.