New CDC COVID-19 quarantine guidelines rejected by St. Louis City and County

WATERLOO, Ill. – St. Louis City and County are not using new quarantine guidelines released by the CDC. They are maintaining a 14-day quarantine for people who come into contact with a person who has COVID-19.

“At this time, the virus is rapidly circulating in the St. Louis region. Loosening quarantine restrictions could lead to increased transmission, which may lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths. Thus, loosening restrictions is not an acceptable option,” states a joint statement from the St. Louis City and St. Louis County Health Departments.

The Monroe County Health Department is now requiring a ten-day quarantine for people in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. They are no longer using the standard of a week in isolation with a negative PCR test.

This now applies in all areas except long-term care. People working or living in nursing homes or assisted living facilities will need to follow the previous guidelines. Quarantines will remain at two weeks.

The CDC has issued new quarantine guidelines for people who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. They say that a two-week quarantine is still considered the best method to stop the spread of the virus. But, two alternate methods may now be used:

10-day quarantine period – No testing required AND only if there are no symptoms during daily monitoring. Monitor symptoms until day 14.

7-day quarantine period – If a PCR or antigen test is negative AND there are no symptoms during daily monitoring. The test may be performed on days 5, 6 or 7 of quarantine but not before. If the test is negative, quarantine can end on day 8 with continued daily monitoring for symptoms until day 14.

With both the 7- and 10-day methods of release from quarantine, individuals should continue to monitor themselves closely for any symptoms. If COVID symptoms begin after release from quarantine, individuals should immediately isolate again and contact their primary care doctor or the health department for evaluation and possible testing.