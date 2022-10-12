CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Slick City Action Park is an all-ages indoor action park and party venue that has slides and air courts.

Slick City is coming soon to the St. Louis region. They are the first indoor slide park without any water.

Patrons ride on mats down slides of all sizes. They also have a basketball court, a climbing area for kids, and an arcade.

On the Slick City St. Louis West Facebook page, they post ticket information for the venue. Currently, they are posting about job openings and the progress of building the action park.

Once finished the park will be located at 17379 Edison Avenue Chesterfield, Mo, 63005