New City School closed Tuesday as parent undergoes coronavirus testing; location will still serve as polling place

CENTRAL WEST END, Mo. - Voters will be able to cast ballots Tuesday at the New City School in Central West End, despite the school closing to students after it was revealed that a parent is undergoing coronavirus testing.

The head of the St. Louis City Health Department, doctor Frederick Echols, says he was notified Monday night that a parent here has been tested for coronavirus but not yet diagnosed.

The head of the New City School, Alexis Wright, tells Fox 2 the family in question was not in school Monday. But out of an excess of caution and concern for public health the school will be closed Tuesday as officials wait on test results.

Wright says he has been in contact with Echols and will follow his guidance regarding additional procedures that need to be taken if the test is positive.

Voting will take place in the dining hall from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. According to officials the dining hall has been thoroughly cleaned and has been isolated from the rest of the school.

The New City School serves kids from three years old through sixth grade.

