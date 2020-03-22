New coronavirus cases identified in St. Louis City, St. Louis County, Madison County, Il & Fort Leonard Wood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The number of positive coronavirus cases in the region continues to grow. St. Louis City now has three new cases, bringing the total there to ten. St. Louis County has announced that there are eight additional cases, bringing the total there to 17. So far there has been one death in St. Louis County.

A soldier at Fort Leonard Wood also has a confirmed case of COVID-19. The soldier had recently traveled to New York and Florida. He was screened and placed in isolation.

A man who traveled internationally is the second Madison County resident to have tested positive for coronavirus, the county’s health department announced Saturday. The man is in his 60s and is recovering at home.

Missouri is reporting three deaths from coronavirus in the state. There are 73 confirmed cases as of Friday. A new report will be issued at 9:00 pm tonight on the Missouri Department of Health’s website.

Illinois is reporting 168 new cases of coronavirus. A Cook County man in his 70’s has died, bringing the number of deaths in the state to 6. The 753 cases are now in 26 counties. The ages of patients range from 3-99.

State and local leaders are working to slow the spread of the virus. Several orders telling people to stay home and limit their interactions with others have been issued by regional representatives and state elected officials.

A “stay-at-home” order is in effect for Illinois through April 7. It will still allow the state’s 12.6 million residents to seek essentials including groceries and medicine.

Governor Mike Parson has directed the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director to order statewide social distancing. Those precautions include maintaining at least six feet distance between all individuals that are not family. Parson is asking for people to work from home if possible to prevent the spread of the virus.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson announced today the County and City will be adopting new restrictions to reduce the spread of COVID-19. They will also be asking people to “stay-at-home” starting Monday.

After Monday, residents will still be able to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and take a walk in a public park in both jurisdictions.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann responded to some orders closing some “non-essential” businesses.

“I do not believe we are in a situation where government should be deciding which businesses must close and which may stay open,” says Ehlmann. “We will continue to educate our residents that they should stay home except to go to work and procure the services they feel are essential. If businesses and residents work together to do what is right at this critical time, we will be doing everything we need to do right now to slow the spread of this disease.”

Stay updated: