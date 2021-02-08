New corrections task force to look into weekend unrest at Justice Center

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis City is creating a new Corrections Task Force to look into the situation at the Justice Center. Mayor Lyda Krewson made the announcement this afternoon during a briefing following weekend unrest at the facility that included fire, damage, and a corrections officer being assaulted.

Krewson said an outside group of people will look into the situation at the Justice Center and assess how it is being operated. Krewson said city officials believe they run a good operation but says acknowledges there are conflicting voices. She wants the task force to provide an objective assessment.

City officials showed reporters real-time video of inside the Justice Center. They also pointed out where the damage occurred Saturday and explained it had already been cleaned up.

Inmates set Saint Louis justice center on fire

Dale Glass, St. Louis City Corrections Commissioner, was on hand to clear up some of the comments and concerns officials have been hearing about the Justice Center.

Glass says the facility is following appropriate COVID precautions and protocols. He said new detainees are put into quarantine for 14 days upon arrival at the facility.

Also, Glass says there is plenty of PPE for defendants. He said every inmate gets a care package with 4 masks for a two-week period. He said if they need additional masks they just need to ask.

He also explained the medical staff does three rounds daily at the facility and defendants can request a COVID test if they feel it is necessary.

In late December and early January, dozens of inmates were transferred out of the St. Louis City Justice Center after two disturbances stemming from concerns about unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Glass acknowledged there had been some outbreaks but said his staff handled it appropriately and said their protocols are working. There are no current detainees with COVID at the facility.

Over the weekend, Edwards said there was no reason given for the recent unrest. When police moved in to take the detainees into custody, Edwards and Glass both confirm there was no retaliation and the defendants cooperated.

St. Louis City Public Safety Director says he spoke to the presiding judge of the Circuit Court who explained since March, there have not been any jury trials. He said there have been 600 cases that have been completed by plea agreement but that includes individuals who were not currently detained.