New corrections task force to look into weekend unrest at Justice Center

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– St. Louis City is creating a new Corrections Task Force to look into the situation at the Justice Center. Mayor Lyda Krewson made the announcement this afternoon during a briefing following weekend unrest at the facility that included fire, damage, and a corrections officer being assaulted.

Krewson said an outside group of people will look into the situation at the Justice Center and assess how it is being operated. Krewson said city officials believe they run a good operation but says acknowledges there are conflicting voices. She wants the task force to provide an objective assessment.

City officials showed reporters real-time video of inside the Justice Center. They also pointed out where the damage occurred Saturday and explained it had already been cleaned up.

Inmates set Saint Louis justice center on fire

Dale Glass, St. Louis City Corrections Commissioner, was on hand to clear up some of the comments and concerns officials have been hearing about the Justice Center.

Glass says the facility is following appropriate COVID precautions and protocols. He said new detainees are put into quarantine for 14 days upon arrival at the facility.

Also, Glass says there is plenty of PPE for defendants. He said every inmate gets a care package with 4 masks for a two-week period. He said if they need additional masks they just need to ask.

He also explained the medical staff does three rounds daily at the facility and defendants can request a COVID test if they feel it is necessary.

In late December and early January, dozens of inmates were transferred out of the St. Louis City Justice Center after two disturbances stemming from concerns about unsafe conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Glass acknowledged there had been some outbreaks but said his staff handled it appropriately and said their protocols are working. There are no current detainees with COVID at the facility.

Over the weekend, Edwards said there was no reason given for the recent unrest. When police moved in to take the detainees into custody, Edwards and Glass both confirm there was no retaliation and the defendants cooperated.

St. Louis City Public Safety Director says he spoke to the presiding judge of the Circuit Court who explained since March, there have not been any jury trials. He said there have been 600 cases that have been completed by plea agreement but that includes individuals who were not currently detained.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News