New COVID-19 case counts reveal more deaths but also reasons for optimism

ST. LOUIS – The case trends reveal that the virus is still impacting parts of our region in significant ways. We looked at how the cases increased in eight different areas from this past Saturday through Tuesday.

Data shows in the entire state of Missouri daily increases in the hundreds statewide. The largest increase was Monday with 368 additional cases. According to state officials that number was high because of many tests that came back for various areas.

In Illinois, the case increases were basically between just over two thousand to nearly three thousand. The biggest jump was Sunday with just under three thousand additional cases reported.

Remember, illinois number are always high because of the Chicago area caseloads.