New COVID-19 case counts reveal more deaths in St. Louis area but also reasons for optimism

ST. LOUIS – With an increase in testing, the COVID-19 numbers are also increasing giving a better view of infections in the St. Louis area.
16 of the 29 counties that we track on both sides of the river have no new cases Friday morning. However, the 13 other counties are reporting 261 new coronavirus cases and at least 23 more COVID-19 deaths.
Missouri has 239 more cases statewide and by our count at least 19 more deaths across the state
Illinois reports more than 24 hundred additional cases and 138 more deaths. Illinois has now passed 3,000 deaths from COVID-19.
The latest figures show more than 1,400 people in St. Louis County who had COVID-19 have been released from isolation. 777 others from our additional counties have either recovered or been released from isolation.