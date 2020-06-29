New COVID-19 cases throughout the St. Louis area, hospital-related figures decrease

ST. LOUIS – A new week starts with more than 140 additional COVID-19 cases being reported in the immediate St. Louis area but no additional deaths.

At the same time, a majority of the latest Coronavirus hospital numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force are down.

Four of the six key COVID-19 hospital figures from the pandemic task force are down. Those include new hospital admissions, the seven day moving average of hospital admissions along with the number of patients in the ICU and on ventilators.

The seven days moving average of hospitalizations stayed the same. The only number that is up is inpatient hospitalizations that increased by 17 patients from Saturday to Sunday.

Missouri reports 314 more cases Monday morning versus Sunday morning and there are now 1,007 total deaths statewide. Illinois has added 646 more cases and 15 additional deaths. Missouri surpassed 1,000 total COVID-19 deaths this weekend.

There have been 2,955 people in St. Louis County who battled COVID-19 have now gotten better and have been released from isolation. That is unchanged from last Thursday.

977 others from the additional local counties we track who also had the virus have been released from isolation. That is 36 more than yesterday morning.