New COVID-19 restrictions in Metro East go into effect Tuesday

FAIRVIEW HEIGHT, Ill. – New COVID- 19 restrictions are going into effect Tuesday for several metro-east counties. The measures implemented by the state could have significant impacts on local businesses particularly bars and restaurants.

The restrictions are being implemented because the general metro east region has had three days in a row where the COVID-19 test positivity rate has been 8% or higher.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern is trying to stay upbeat calling the new restrictions “not terribly onerous.”

If the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% over a 14 day period, the restrictions will be eased. But if the rate stays at 6.5% or above then state officials could put additional measures in place.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker will meet with metro-east leaders to discuss the COVID-19 response at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in East St. Louis.

The additional measures include:

Meetings, social events, and other gatherings are now limited to the lesser of 25 individuals or 25 percent of overall room capacity

All bars, restaurants, gaming facilities, and casinos will close at 11 pm, matching the newly imposed closing times for St. Louis

All reception halls closed

Party buses not allowed to operate

Reservations required for each party at restaurants and bars, and no congregating indoors or outdoors

Indoor tables reduced to six people or less

No dancing indoors

Removal of bar stools at bars to help prevent congregating

Tables should continue to be six feet apart

For more information on the new measures for businesses and industries visit the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) website.