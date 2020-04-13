New COVID-19 test site in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAGEDALE, Mo. - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in north St. Louis County today. The site will start testing people with appointments this morning starting at 9:00 am.

This is the second COVID-19 testing site set up by Affinia Healthcare. The other one is in St. Louis City at 1717 Biddle Avenue.

You need to call Affinia Healthcare to get an appointment for testing. You must have a phone screening before coming to the site.

New north St. Louis County COVID-19 test site:

Affinia Healthcare

6763 Page Ave.

Pagedale

Phone Screening Required To Receive Appointment

314-833-2777