IL: 720 deaths/20,852 cases; MO: 110 deaths/4,160 cases.
Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX: Over St. Louis
Live video of FOX 2 News

New COVID-19 test site in north St. Louis County

Data pix.

PAGEDALE, Mo. - A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in north St. Louis County today. The site will start testing people with appointments this morning starting at 9:00 am.

This is the second COVID-19 testing site set up by Affinia Healthcare. The other one is in St. Louis City at 1717 Biddle Avenue.

You need to call Affinia Healthcare to get an appointment for testing. You must have a phone screening before coming to the site.

New north St. Louis County COVID-19 test site:

Affinia Healthcare
6763 Page Ave.
Pagedale
Phone Screening Required To Receive Appointment
314-833-2777

