New COVID-19 testing site opens at Urban League St. Louis County Outreach Center in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Affinia Healthcare opened a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Jennings Tuesday.

Affinia Healthcare announced last week they will increase access for testing in under-resourced areas by adding three additional drive-through COVID-19 testing stations around St. Louis City and County.

The Jennings testing site is located at 8960 Jennings Station Road right on the parking lot of the Urban League St. Louis County Outreach Center. Services will be Monday through Friday from 9:00 am-12 noon.

Individuals who are concerned they have COVID-19 symptoms may call Affinia Healthcare for a screening. Patients may receive an appointment at one of their five drive-through testing locations, or be given other instructions. The phone number is (314) 833-2777.

New Testing Site Locations:

April 22 – Affinia Healthcare’s 4414 N. Florissant Avenue location, near N. Grand Avenue|Monday through Friday from 1-4:00 p.m.

– Affinia Healthcare’s 4414 N. Florissant Avenue location, near N. Grand Avenue|Monday through Friday from 1-4:00 p.m. April 23– Affinia Healthcare’s 3930 S. Broadway | Monday through Friday from 1:00-4:00m.