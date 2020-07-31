New COVID restrictions take effect today in St. Louis County

CLAYTON, Mo. – Today several new COVID restrictions go into effect in St. Louis County. The new restrictions will go into effect at 5:00 p.m. County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced the new measures on Monday saying they are meant to flatten the coronavirus curve in St. Louis County.

Page also said at the time that another goal of taking these steps now is to try and allow an opportunity for students to return to schools for in-person learning at some point this fall.

The measures also include a new requirement for the prompt return of COVID test results from all providers, those awaiting COVID test results are being asked to self-quarantine until the results come back, and safe spaces will be available for teachers to quarantine when needed.

7 New Guidelines:

Only gatherings of up to 50 people will be permitted. Any group that had its plan for an event pre-approved should expect to be contacted by the Department of Public Health to discuss their specific circumstances.

Occupancy rules for all businesses will revert to where they were in June at 25% occupancy.

The Department of Public Health is ordering that all bars close at 10 P.M. every night. The late night and early morning hours are times when social distancing, mask wearing, and avoiding crowds are simply not being followed.

The Department of Public Health will be finding new ways to make sure all businesses are following the rules — for the safety of their workers, workers’ families, and their customers. ​

It is also recommended that all people who are awaiting their COVID test results quarantine until they receive the results. Right now, not all asymptomatic patients have been quarantining, but we now strongly recommend that they do so. It is recommended that employers work with employees to make quarantining possible.

Action will also be taken this week to ensure that all health providers are getting their results reported in a timely manner. Due to delays, the Department of Public Health issued a Rapid Notification Order. But not all testing providers are complying, especially urgent care providers.

The Director of Human Services has been asked to help provide a safe places for teachers who need to quarantine. Teachers, virtual or in-classroom, are always important, but in a few weeks, teachers will be the new front-line workers.

