New dance studio opens in St. Louis’ Hyde Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – The Outstanding Starz Dance team has a new space to practice their craft! After years in the making, Evie Williamson Moore has opened the first dance studio in North City`s Hyde Park.
With the help of the city alderman running that area, Galaxy Studios is now home to the Outstanding Starz Dance team.
Williamson Moore says this is an opportunity for young girls to be exposed to the arts and an avenue for them to pay for higher education.
Galaxy Studios is having its grand opening on August 22nd.