New Dellwood skating rink ready to roll

DELLWOOD, Mo- From sun up to sun down this new skating rink is now open for residents in this North County community.

A new state of the art outdoor skating rink opening to the public and that’s some good news for those who skate or just need a place to gather as a community. Reggie Jones has pulled out all the stops to make this rink a reality for Dellwood.

“Today we finally cut the ribbon on a project we’ve been working on for a year and a half,” says Reggie Jones, Dellwood Mayor. “It’s a community skate park, Dellwood skate park. It’s just something we had a vision on providing activities for people in the community.”

The city of Dellwood hopes This move will roll into economic recovery For North County. “Really excited to see development in North County,” says Tiffany Bush, Skater. “Lot of times North County gets a bad rap so I’m so glad to see the funds and resources being poured into North County. It means a lot to me and my family in North County. So, I’m just super excited. I really am.”

A Municipal League park grant is paying for most of the rink with the city of Dellwood picking up 10% of the cost. The Dellwood recreation Center off West Florissant Avenue is the site of the new facility with barbecue pits, picnic areas and places where people of all ages can get together for fun.

“This project, costing just under $400,000 first got into motion about a year and a half ago before Covid. Mayor Jones says he doesn’t know how to skate but adds he’s willing to learn how to roller skate.