New dinosaur exhibit coming to St. Louis Zoo

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– A new dinosaur exhibit for the entire family will be opening next month at the St. Louis Zoo. It’s called Emerson Dinoroarus (dino-ROAR-us) and will open on April 17 and run through October 31.

The seasonal exhibit over the next couple of years as the Zoo reimagines the area that was the former children’s zoo.

Monday morning, some of the dinosaurs arrived at the Zoo and were being moved to their new home.

The attraction will feature 16 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs. The dinosaurs will represent a vast span of geological time including a life-size triceratops, a 12-foot-tall T-Rex, and an 18-foot-tall brachiosaurus. There will also be other ancient species as well as a fossil dig area.

You will also be able to learn the connection between dinosaurs and living animals today. You will be able to walk among modern-day dinosaurs like the domesticated guinea fowl. Other live animals in the exhibit include river otters, Tasmanian devils, fish, moon jellies, and more. Each of those animals has a unique connection to the time of the dinosaurs.

Admission to Dinoroarus is $5.95 per person ages 2 and up. Zoo members may use their member tickets.

All Zoo guests, including those who wish to experience Dinoroarus, must make a free, timed reservation online in advance to enter the Zoo. You can learn more about Dinoroarus here.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News