New dinosaur exhibit coming to St. Louis Zoo

ST. LOUIS– A new dinosaur exhibit for the entire family will be opening next month at the St. Louis Zoo. It’s called Emerson Dinoroarus (dino-ROAR-us) and will open on April 17 and run through October 31.

The seasonal exhibit over the next couple of years as the Zoo reimagines the area that was the former children’s zoo.

Monday morning, some of the dinosaurs arrived at the Zoo and were being moved to their new home.

The attraction will feature 16 different groupings of animatronic and stationary dinosaurs. The dinosaurs will represent a vast span of geological time including a life-size triceratops, a 12-foot-tall T-Rex, and an 18-foot-tall brachiosaurus. There will also be other ancient species as well as a fossil dig area.

You will also be able to learn the connection between dinosaurs and living animals today. You will be able to walk among modern-day dinosaurs like the domesticated guinea fowl. Other live animals in the exhibit include river otters, Tasmanian devils, fish, moon jellies, and more. Each of those animals has a unique connection to the time of the dinosaurs.

Admission to Dinoroarus is $5.95 per person ages 2 and up. Zoo members may use their member tickets.

All Zoo guests, including those who wish to experience Dinoroarus, must make a free, timed reservation online in advance to enter the Zoo. You can learn more about Dinoroarus here.