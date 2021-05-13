New EV charging station signs to appear along Illinois interstates soon

ILLINOIS – The Illinois Department of Transportation says owners of electronic vehicles will soon be able to find the closest charging stations easier. New EV charging station signs will begin popping up along Illinois interstates in the near future.

Illinois says the signs are part of a national effort to promote alternative fuels that will also spark economic activity in Illinois communities.

The signs will also follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s commitment to have 750,000 electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

Illinois is putting up EV charging station signs at seven corridors directing travelers to alternative fuel locations.

Blue “Alternative Fuels Corridor” signs will be along interstates 39, 55, 70, 74, 80, 90 and 94.

They say more signs will be installed later on exit ramps, nearby gas stations, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

“Under the governor’s leadership, IDOT is working with federal, state, and local partners to keep Illinois infrastructure ahead of the curve while making travel more efficient and environmentally friendly,” Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman said. “These signs will not only make longer trips easier and more convenient but also give a boost to the many towns and businesses along our interstates.”