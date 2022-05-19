PINE LAWN, Mo. – New evidence presented in St. Louis County circuit court earlier this week may link a teenager to a drive-by shooting last year.

Prosecutors have charged Kevin Fields, 18, with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the investigation.

Investigators say, on Nov. 10, 2021, 39-year-old Christopher Chaney was shot while standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of Jenning Station Road in Pine Lawn. Chaney was shot in his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint, Chaney made a dying declaration that Fields was the person who shot him. Surveillance video showed a Grey Chrysler 300 driving away from the scene shortly after someone fired shots at Chaney. Per the criminal complaint, investigators found a key fob a short distance away from the shooting. The car associated with the key fob was one for the Chrysler 300, leading authorities to Fields.

During the evening hours of Nov. 10, detectives responded to the 10000 block of Dorothy Lane in Riverview, Missouri. That’s where they found Fields and the vehicle connected with the homicide, in addition to multiple firearms. According to the criminal complaint, shell casings found at the scene were consistent with a firearm seized during Fields’ arrest.

The criminal complaint states Fields “poses a danger to the community” due to the nature of the shooting. Fields has an arraignment hearing scheduled for Thursday morning in the case, according to Missouri court records.