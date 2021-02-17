New family fun activities at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station

ST. LOUIS – If you are looking for some family fun during these bitterly cold temperatures, the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station has tons of new attractions.

Guests can feed the archerfish and see the aquarium’s new juvenile giant Pacific octopus.

They also have some events coming up. Cutwater and Crustaceans presented by Anheuser Busch is an after-hours event on Wednesday, February 24. It is from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The event will have samples of Cutwater Cocktails.

There is also a sensory friendly day on Friday, February 26. The aquarium will limit their occupancy event further and turn the music down and the lights up.

